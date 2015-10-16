Railroad crossing closures scheduled

OTTAWA COUNTY – Norfolk and Southern has notified us they need to make repairs to three railroad crossings starting Friday, October 16. The crossings to be closed and their schedules are as follows:

Closed October 16, re-open by October 23 between County Line and Bloom Road Leaser Road, TR #10.

Closed October 17, re-open by October 26 between Bloom Road and Cullman Road, Elmore-Eastern Road CR #6.

Please view the website at www.co.ottawa.oh.us/countyengineers/roadclosures.htm for updated closure infonnation. Changes to the schedules will be posted as they become available.