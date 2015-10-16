Quantcast



Railroad crossing closures scheduled

First Posted: 9:25 am - October 16th, 2015

Staff report

Story Tools:

Social Media:

OTTAWA COUNTY – Norfolk and Southern has notified us they need to make repairs to three railroad crossings starting Friday, October 16. The crossings to be closed and their schedules are as follows:

Closed October 16, re-open by October 23 between County Line and Bloom Road Leaser Road, TR #10.

Closed October 17, re-open by October 26 between Bloom Road and Cullman Road, Elmore-Eastern Road CR #6.

Please view the website at www.co.ottawa.oh.us/countyengineers/roadclosures.htm for updated closure infonnation. Changes to the schedules will be posted as they become available.

Staff report

englewoodindependent

Circulars

Stock Market

Featured Businesses

Poll

Info Minute


Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com