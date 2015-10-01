Edgewood Manor receives quarterly awards

PORT CLINTON – Edgewood Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center is please to announce the recipients of Covenant Care 2nd quarter awards.

Vicki Wood, restorative aid/STNA was recognized for with the Ohio/Iowa region teamwork award. (Pictured with Denice Day, Executive Director and Adam Parton, Regional Director)

Andrew Ward, Director of Dietary Services received the Covenant Care Best Food Presentation Award 2nd quarter 2015. Pictured Left to Right Chelsea McClain, Andrew Ward, Jodi Kline, Adam Parton, Denice Day.

Carolyn Legg, Director of Activities was awarded the Midwest Quarterly Creative Activity Award. (Pictured with Denice Day, Executive Director and Adam Parton, Regional Director.