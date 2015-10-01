Myths and Facts about Bats of Ohio

OAK HARBOR – What would Halloween be without ghosts, goblins, spiders and bats, the things that “go bump in the night.”

How we feel about those things is often a reflection of a fear of the unknown. It’s easy to fill the void with myths, urban legends and superstition.

Think about it. You might not recognize the Irish author, Bram Stoker, but just about everyone knows his fictional character, Dracula. What did the witches toss into their cauldrons in William Shakespeare’s MacBeth? And don’t even mention these little fur-balls to a public health official unless you’re prepared for a cautionary lecture on rabies.

Get the facts! Join us for an evening program about Myths and Facts about the Bats of Ohio on Thursday October 22, 6:00 p.m. at the Oak Harbor Public Library. Bring your questions about Ohio’s night-flying heroes, we’ll have the answers. To make a reservation please call 419-898-7001.

This free program, the third in a series presented by Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge Association, the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge and the Oak Harbor Public Library, is funded in part by a grant from the Ottawa County Community Foundation.

Big Brown Bat http://exponentnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/web1_BigBrownBat.jpg Big Brown Bat Silver Haired Bat http://exponentnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/web1_silver-haired-bat.jpg Silver Haired Bat Red Bat http://exponentnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/web1_RedBat.jpg Red Bat Hoary Bat http://exponentnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/web1_hoaryBAT.jpg Hoary Bat