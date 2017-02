OAK HARBOR – During last weeks Oak Harbor home game vs. Clyde last Friday, Annie Quisno, daughter of Gary and Becky Quisno was named Queen and Alec Young, son of Andrew Young and Amanda Burlile was named King.

Pictured from left to right top: Nicholas Pfeiffer, Jaret Parker, Rhett Peterson, Alec Young, Kalob Vargas, Noah Mills. Middle: Chloe Daniel, Kelsey Schimming, Annie Quisno, Tessa Tyburski Bottom: Paige Velliquette, Anna Zeitzheim.

