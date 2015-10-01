Riverview’s annual Trick or Treat Night to be held

OTTAWA COUNTY – An Ottawa County Halloween tradition will celebrate its 15th year, Sunday October 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Ottawa County Riverview Healthcare Campus (Nursing Home) will open its doors to the public for Riverview’s annual Trick or Treat Night.

Little ghosts and ghouls are invited to Trick or Treat at the door of over 100 residents. “This is a win a win for both Riverview and the Community. It gives families a safe, well-lit, warm place to Trick or Treat, and our residents have a ball getting to see all the different costumes. It something that they may have enjoyed in their own home and we are happy we are able to provide the experience right here in our building,” states Ottawa County Riverview Healthcare Campus Administrator, Kendra German.

At 7:30 families can gather in Riverview’s spacious Multipurpose Room where guests are invited to enjoy cookies and punch. Trick or Treaters can participate in the Costume Contest sponsored by Walker Family Funeral Homes. First, Second, and Third place prizes will be given out for the “Prettiest Costume”, the “Funniest Costume”, the “Scariest Costume” and for our littlest goblins (ages 0-2 years) a “Best Baby Costume”!

The facility and the Auxiliary at Riverview Healthcare Campus does purchase candy, but there is always a need for more. If you are interested in donating candy or money towards this special event, please contact Kim Geldien at 419-898-2851 ext. 0. All donors will have their name displayed in our “Pumpkin Patch” in Riverview’s welcoming front lobby.

The Auxiliary at Riverview Healthcare Campus is an area-wide organization devoted to the wellbeing of the residents of Ottawa County Riverview Healthcare Campus (Nursing Home). The organization is always in need of active members, but also needs the support of general members.

The Auxiliary meets every other month, February, April, August, October, and December on the first Monday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in Riverview’s Multipurpose Room. The meeting held in June, is the first Monday at 7:00 p.m., to accommodate those members who may work during the daytime meetings.

Cost to become a member is $10 per year or $50 for a Lifetime Membership. Those interested in joining this worthwhile active group may contact Madonna Beard at 419-898-0803 or pick up a Membership form in the Riverview Healthcare Campus front lobby at 8180 W. State Route 163, Oak Harbor.

