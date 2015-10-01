Sign up now for the CMP’s 2015 Gary Anderson Invitational

PORT CLINTON – Junior air rifle marksmen are invited to participate in one of the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) most popular events of the year. The 2015 Gary Anderson Invitational will be held Dec. 4-5 at the CMP South Range in Anniston, Ala., and Dec. 5 at the newly expanded Gary Anderson CMP Competition Center in Camp Perry, Ohio.

Last year, over 460 competitors traveled from around the country to fire in the event. The match is a three-position air rifle tournament that follows the 3×20 course of fire. Each shooter fires 20 record shots from prone, standing and kneeling positions, with the top eight shooters from each relay advancing to a 10-shot final. Winners are determined overall, from scores comprised from the CMP North and CMP South competitors.

The 20,000-square-foot CMP South Competition Center in Anniston houses classrooms, offices and changing rooms. Connected to the facility is the 80-point air gun range that houses 10-meter firing points and is equipped with state-of-the-art electronic targets.

The Gary Anderson CMP Competition Center at Camp Perry is the completed result of the $1.1 million-dollar expansion to the formerly known CMP North Marksmanship Center. The expansion includes an open reception and common area, fully equipped classrooms, cylinder filling room and CMP retail store. The addition also includes projection screens and flat-screen television sets throughout the building.

An 80-point air gun range, which replicates the CMP South Competition Center’s 10-meter firing points and state-of-the-art electronic targets, is attached to the expansion.

http://exponentnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/web1_GAI.jpg