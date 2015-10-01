Helle hopeful to bring changes to Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR – There’s an old saying that if you want progress, you need to have change.

2015 Mayoral Candidate, Joe Helle, believes he is the right person to bring the change that Oak Harbor needs as it continues to progress into the future.

“I am the right person to be your next Mayor because I am a self-motivated individual who understands the meaning of selfless service,” Helle said. “I understand what real leadership is, and as Mayor, I will place the needs of our community ahead of my own.”

Helle, who served over six years in the United States Army following High School, believes his service has helped prepare him for a leadership position as Mayor.

“During this time (of service), I deployed once each to Iraq and Afghanistan,” Helle shared. “I developed leadership skillsets leading the finest men and women through combat zones in each country. Each day, I placed my Soldier’s needs above my own, and this is something that I carry with me today.”

Helle explained further how his leadership skills would help him serve as an effective Mayor.

“I will use conventional wisdom to drive policy while sometimes using unconventional means to achieve goals,” Helle said. “I will be a full-time leader, and I am willing and ready to place my needs aside to better our village.”

Some of Helle’s goals for the village include building a stronger bond between the citizens of the village and the leaders of the community.

“We need our leaders to take a more active role in their positions,” said Helle. “We need to rebuild the trust between our residents and leaders. I will lead by example by being active in our community and working regularly to reach out to residents to solicit feedback and thoughts, as well as reaching out to local businesses and organizations.”

One such avenue that Helle thinks could help achieve this is via the village website.

“I will add a section where folks can submit questions, comments and concerns, of which I will answer them myself or direct to the appropriate department,” said Helle. “I will also provide physical locations around our town to do the same.”

One of Helle’s biggest concerns is the health of the local economy, something he said he wants to focus a lot on.

“We need to jump start our ‘home grown economy,’” Helle said. “It is very costly for a business of any size to do business here. I will work with our Council, Administrator, and Utilities Department to create an incentive program to entice new businesses to come to Oak Harbor.”

Helle believes a tiered utility structure would be one such way to entice new, or start-up businesses to grow roots in the community.

“By charging the residential minimum for the first 24 months, and then increasing periodically to today’s rate over the following two years, new businesses will have extra money in their coffers,” said Helle. “This may mean extra dollars to hire an employee or purchase necessary an equipment. As a small business owner, I know that every little bit matters in the beginning, and we should be helping to ensure these businesses are here to stay.”

With just a few weeks left before election, Helle said that he hopes that the little things he’s already done will help local residents realize that he has a vested interest in the community as he has already visited over 75-percent of the homes in Oak Harbor and hopes to hit the rest before the election.

“I believe that I have already begun working out ways for our leadership to communicate better with our residents,” said Helle. “This past spring I pushed for weeks to have a village Facebook page started and regularly maintained to meet the needs of the 21st Century.”

Helle also plans to offer a town hall meeting and a special “Mayor’s Night Out” which would allow people to meet him and ask questions.

Kyle Timmons is a freelance writer for the Exponent. He can be reached by email at pastorkyletimmons@live.com.

