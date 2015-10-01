Encampment held at Keeper’s House

DANBURY TOWNSHIP— Saturday was packed with entertainment at the Wolcott Keeper’s House for the 2015 Lighthouse Festival Civil War encampment. This annual event is presented in honor of Civil War veteran Henry Wolcott, son of Benajah, who fought in the Revolutionary War. The 14th Ohio Volunteer Infantry had an encampment on the grounds, demonstrating drills, camp craft, and daily lives of soldiers and camp followers.

There were led tours of the 1820’s restored stone home, and the adjacent museum and gift shop.

The Keeper’s House is a living history project of the Ottawa County Historical Society, and is supported by donations, grants, and fund raisers. For more information, go to www.keepers.house